Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Italian restaurant Piccolino will reveal its new look this weekend when doors open again following an extensive makeover.

Little sister of the elegant Opera Grill facing it, Individual Restaurants will unveil the city centre venue’s chic decor on Saturday, March 25, just in time for Mother’s Day.

The Pepper Street restaurant will open every day from lunch until late headed up by general manager Mario Dagostino, who says: “We are just like a huge Italian family that loves our guests.”

Piccolino will also host the brand’s first ever Prosecco bar, with guests trying one of the range of 10 Proseccos invited to enjoy a selection of tempting cicchetti savoury snacks for free every afternoon during ‘Aperitivo Time’ from 3pm until 6.30pm.

Aperitivo is an Italian tradition for a pre-dinner drink when friends meet to drink, relax and enjoy a selection of elegant nibbles.

Guests will be able to choose from the ‘frizzante’ – semi-sparkling or the full-on fizz of the ‘spumante’.

The new drinks offering will also include a wide selection of craft beers.

Individual Restaurants say the interior design will feature an opulent look created through the use of ‘classic, timeless materials’ including Carrara and Nero marbles imported from Italy, antique brass, English oak and oversized handmade lamps, with light blue leather seating completing the look.

Boasting its own butchery, the restaurant sources the ‘very best’ meat and poultry direct from farms.

All beef is sourced direct from carefully selected farms across the British Isles and it specialises in certified Black Aberdeen Angus. The meat is dry aged on the bone for a minimum of 35 days in a bespoke Himalayan pink salt brick dry ageing room with every single steak hand cut.

In addition, the menu will offer an extensive collection of shellfish including fresh handpicked crab from the Isle of Man, native lobster, wild Scottish langoustines, rope grown Scottish mussels and Mersea Island rock oysters.

Piccolino’s fish is caught responsibly from sustainable sources, including ‘some of the finest day boat fish’ from around the British Isles.

Artisan filled pastas will all be made in house by Marcello Ghiretti, the pasta specialist. Wherever possible, seasonal fruit, vegetables, salads and herbs will be sourced from handpicked growers and organic farmers.

There will also be a pastry counter and gelato bar with pastry chefs adding ‘a magically theatrical touch’ by making waffles and pancakes right before guests’ eyes.

Those who fancy sipping on something sweet can treat themselves to one of a selection of seasonally inspired classic Italian cocktails either at the restaurant bar or continental style on the terrace.

Guests will also be encouraged to try Italian Vermouth, Amari and a range of other sweet liquors and can discover their own wine style by sampling different varieties from the wine boutique.

The boutique, which can also be hired for wine and cocktail master classes, will showcase an extensive all-Italian wine list, together with a ‘vast selection’ of Champagne.

Steven Walker, founder of Individual Restaurants, said: “Piccolino Chester was busier than ever but we felt a fresh, new look would be something nice to give to our loyal guests and long-standing team following the opening of Opera Grill.

“Our principles remain the same and we deliver classic, Italian dishes using the best ingredients we can find.”

He added that the restaurant will also adopt the same no-nonsense tips policy as others in the group.

“At Individual Restaurants we aim to deliver outstanding guest service. That’s why 100% of all service charges and tips left by our guests go to our people,” he said.