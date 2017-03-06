Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s city centre scheme to deliver a new £13.5m bus interchange and pedestrian-friendly Frodsham Street will be late.

The original idea was that both would be ready for December 2016 but there were problems including a granite setts manufacturer that went into liquidation.

Then the plan was that both would be ready in ‘early March’ but this deadline will also be missed.

The November/December 2016 newsletter said the bus station would be completed in February with a planned opening in March but now CWaC says the interchange could be handed over at the end of March but won’t be operational.

And the latest Frodsham Street update newsletter, published on Thursday (March 2), says the resurfacing and street furniture should be in place late March, weather permitting.

The programme has 'slipped' to accommodate overnight working ‘in an effort to mitigate the impact on businesses and passers-by’.

It reads: “The resurfacing works are likely to take a couple of weeks (our initial work programme has slipped due to the change to overnight working). The new street furniture and benches will be installed as we near completion.

“Whilst every effort will be made to adhere to programme, surfacing works are very weather dependant so if conditions are not suitable this may delay works on site. Nevertheless, we are now approaching the final stages of the construction period and we would thank everyone for their continued patience.”

Work began as long ago as June, to create a welcoming shared space for pedestrians, vehicles and cyclists.

But for safety reasons, Frodsham Street has had to be closed to traffic during the construction phase with barriers in place to protect pedestrians.

This inevitably led to a down-turn in trade for retailers who have grown increasingly frustrated with the delays.

Tony Bywater, who runs Tony’s Kitchen in Frodsham Street, only bought the business last March after being told the work would last for six to eight weeks outside his shop front. But he was fed up when, six months later, the dust, noise and disruption was still ongoing.

Alfie Allman, who owns Brooklyn Barber Shop in Brookdale Place, opposite the new bus interchange, reckons he lost £500 a week because car parking in front of his shop was used as a storage yard for months on end.