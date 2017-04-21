Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Owner of Combermere Abbey, Sarah Callander Beckett, was sworn in as the new High Sheriff of Cheshire in a ceremony that took place in the prestigious library at the abbey itself.

The High Sheriff is appointed by the Queen to represent her in the county of Cheshire in matters relating to law and order with the voluntary position lasting for a 12 month period.

Sarah Callander Beckett has been appointed as the High Sheriff for 2017/18 and will be working with and supporting police, judges, magistrates, coroners, the prison, probation services, emergency services, all branches of the armed forces, local authorities and all recognised church and faith groups.

Replacing Kathy Cowell OBE, during her time in office, Sarah will be focusing on rural issues, both the negative, such as rural isolation and mental health issues, as well as the positive, celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of enterprise and the contribution of rural communities to tourism.

This includes judging events such as the Baker Wynn Wilson £25,000 community pledge, where a broad range of worthwhile organisations and charities throughout East Cheshire have been invited to apply for much needed funding.

Sarah said: “It is a huge honour to have been asked to hold such a privileged position as the High Sheriff of Cheshire and I accept with pride and commitment. I look forward to serving the communities of Cheshire in line with a custom and tradition of over 1,000 years.”

As well as attending events at locations throughout Cheshire, the new High Sheriff of Cheshire will also be holding events at her home of Combermere Abbey. Recently winning a Hudson’s Heritage Award, Combermere is one of Cheshire and the UK’s most significant estates and top heritage sites.

Dating back to 1133 it was once inhibited by Cistercian monks and developed following the dissolution into a Gothic mansion built in 1820.

Today it is home to the High Sheriff of Cheshire and her family, as well as playing host to weddings, events and people looking for unique nano breaks.

Organisations wishing to contact the High Sheriff should address emails to: Highsheriffcheshire17@gmail.com.