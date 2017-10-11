Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sometimes there's just nothing better than a good curry, and if you like your curries on the spicy side then you're in luck, because Morrisons' latest offering has a kick to it, to say the least.

Their 'Volcanic Vindaloo' ready meal features the Naga chilli, which is one of the hottest in the world.

And at just £1.50 it means you can schedule the entire next morning heavily breathing over the toilet for less than £2.

A Naga chilli has a scoville rating of up to one million, this is 200 times hotter than jalapeno pepper or tabasco sauce, reports our sister publication The Manchester Evening News.

This gives the supermarket a five chilli rating (its only one) and even comes with a safety warning.

The aim was to have a ready meal which contained enough fiery heat to match that of a restaurant-bought vindaloo.

Morrisons Ready Meals expert Sean Gill said: "Curry fans have been telling us that they just don’t get the fiery heat they want from ordinary ready meal curries.

"So we decided to take up their challenge and create the hottest ready meal in the country – something with the extreme heat you get when you order a vindaloo in your favourite restaurant. We’re looking forward to hearing what they think."