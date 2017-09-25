Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former coffee shop could be turned into a city centre bar if change-of-use planning consent is approved.

Benjamin Molesworth has lodged an application with Cheshire West and Chester Council to transform what was Hopper Coffee at 12 Godstall Lane into a bar.

The independent cafe closed over the summer.

If approved, the bar would be next door to Dutton’s Wine Bar although a premises licence would also be required. No premises licence application has been submitted so far.

Applicant Mr Molesworth ran the former Soda Comics and Records Chester in Watergate Street.

Coffee lovers were upset when Hopper Coffee closed in June having been open since September 2015.

It had been run by Cestrian Mark Higgins who was inspired to start his business venture after travelling and working in New Zealand. He aimed to build a business with a strong sense of local community.

Hopper Coffee was known for its unique espresso blends from Brazil, India and El Salvador, and Mark would carry out a careful tasting process to ensure his coffee was perfect.

Mark told The Chronicle: “I’ve loved being part of the Chester community and it’s sad to leave. I’ve made great friends and it’s been a fantastic experience but it’s time to move on.”