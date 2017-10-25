Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new railway station car park could be coming down the tracks after plans were submitted to demolish a warehouse to be replaced by parking spaces.

The proposal would see the demolition of the Anfield’s warehouse, joinery workshop and showroom in Station Road, Chester, so the land can be used as a public pay and display car park for 48 vehicles.

Heritage bathrooms specialist Anfield’s would keep their retail unit at the front of the site with six spaces allocated to customers.

Planning consultant Stephen Goodwin wrote in a document supporting the planning application by Mr A Fitton that the warehouse earmarked for demolition is ‘surplus’ to requirements.

He said: “The existing warehouse building is an unsightly steel frame industrial type building. The demolition of this structure and the use of the land as a car park will constitute an enhancement to the character and appearance of the area as the current building only serves to detract from the sensitive character of the area.

“The site falls within the Station Road conservation area and is close to a number of listed buildings including Archway House and the station buildings on the opposite side of Station Road.”

Mr Goodwin said the car park lies within the council’s Railway Lands Development Brief which aims to enhance the railway station as a focus for travel and gateway into Chester, to enhance the setting of listed buildings and to create more attractive street frontages.

He continued: “The application proposals will achieve precisely this. They replace car parking on the frontage to Station Road which is used by customers of Anfield’s and provide additional spaces which will be available for visitors on a pay and display basis which it is envisaged will predominantly be users of the railway station.”