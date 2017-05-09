Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

️Students, local gym members and slimming group subscribers can all get a discount at Chester's newest clean eating cafe, Skinnys.

And local authority workers such as council workers and members of the police and NHS are also eligible to get 10% off the new eatery, as long as they show some form of identification.

A post on their Facebook page said: "Did you know that all local gym members, Slimming World and Weight Watchers members, local authorities including council, police and NHS workers all get 10% off with us here at Skinnys? And of course all students!

"Just show us your gym card and ID card and we'll hit the magic 10% off button on the till."

Skinnys, which has been open almost a month on Lower Bridge Street, is the first eatery of its kind in the city that focuses primarily on completely clean food, including vegetarian and vegan cuisine.

Mother and son team Donna and Cain Wynne brought their menu to Chester after the success of their Wrexham branch because Cain wanted there to be healthier alternatives to takeaway foods than just pasties and sandwiches.

Their food uses non starch carbohydrates like brown rice, produce that contains no additives and everything is cooked healthily.

Just some items on the menu include power porridge, protein pancakes and the skinny steak and egg special.

Have you been to Skinnys yet? What did you think? Let us know in the comments below