Youngsters in Neston still have the chance to sign up to a week long performing arts course.

Award winning Little Actors is planning to keep 7 to 12-year-olds busy and inspired at its annual week long summer course running from July 31 to August 4.

The activities, in the hands of highly trained and experienced professional actors who are members of British Actors Equity, will take place from 10am to 3pm each day with an end of course performance in the Civic Hall.

Natasha Symms was most recently seen in Emmerdale and was a regular on Hollyoaks at the start of her career.

Co-director Samantha Giblin had extensive experience in touring theatre before having her children and now has 21 years experience of directing award winning youth theatre in collaboration with the National Theatre of Great Britain.

She said: “Send your children along to come and have fun being creative in Neston with top theatre professionals.”

Little Actors, a charity, explains there are variable fees to ensure that children from all backgrounds can participate. The full price of £100, just £20 a day, can be reduced by 50% and full scholarships on offer thanks to a grant from the John Thaw Foundation.

Details from www.littleactorstheatre.com, 0151 336 4302 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com.

Little Actors recently received the Cheshire West Voluntary Arts Award for best Children and Young People’s provider in West Cheshire.