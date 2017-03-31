Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The road where a four-year-old girl was knocked down and killed by a delivery driver who mounted the kerb has become one-way from today (March 31).

The devastating accident on Gladstone Road in Neston in January 2016 claimed the life of little Esme Weir.

The youngster had been riding the Disney scooter she received for her birthday along the pavement en route to pre-school with her mum when the tragedy unfolded.

Now a one-way system has been introduced on the narrow road.

Cheshire West and Chester Council revealed that the plans were in the pipeline before Esme's death but the scheme was put on hold to accommodate the police investigation and subsequent court proceedings.

Then a consultation with residents found that the majority overwhelmingly favoured the street being made one-way.

The authority's director of place operations, Maria Byrne, said: “Following the tragic events in January 2016 the consultation and introduction of the scheme was postponed at the request of the police to allow investigations and legal processes to be carried out.



“We will be using an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order, that allows for amendments if necessary following further consultation whilst the scheme is in operation.”

Sixty-two-year-old Peter Williams, from Wallasey, was cleared of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

He had mounted the pavement of Gladstone Road in his pick-up van to make a delivery of some wood.

Mr Williams always insisted that he never saw Esme and denied that the accident happened because he failed to look properly.