A vital project for families is being backed by the Neston and District Community Fund.

The Neston Healthy Families venture is intended to improve the lives of families in need.

The six-month initiative involves working alongside those with multiple and complex needs.

They have been identified by primary schools in the area, Plus Dane Housing and Neston Children’s Centre.

The move is led by not for profit group Healthbox, a community interest company based at Venture Point on Stanney Mill Lane, Cheshire Oaks.

The company says it is committed to delivering ‘lifestyle change programmes’ in the community.

The Neston fund supports community and voluntary groups in Neston and the surrounding area.

It was founded in January 2015 by chartered accountants Phillip Bates & Co, sales and letting agency the Clive Watkin Partnership, hardware, gardening and DIY store Rightway and G Tilby Engineering.

The fund is administered by the Cheshire Community Foundation which connects charitable donors, including business owners and private individuals, with the causes that matter in Cheshire and Warrington.

Phil Bates, principal at Phillip Bates & Co, said: “As soon as we heard about the Neston Healthy Families project we had no hesitation in agreeing to fund the initiative.

“It is a fantastic project and we are proud to support it.”

Georgie Charnley, early years and research manager at Healthbox, said: “The Neston Healthy Families project is something we are very passionate about delivering to the Neston community and we are so grateful to the Neston and District Community Fund for all of their support.”

The organisation is working closely with the children’s centre to deliver the programme.

Georgie added: “As part of the project we felt it was really important to include early years’ activities for parents and carers of under fives alongside whole family activities.

“The project’s aim is to improve the health and wellbeing of families through interactive cookery, participant chosen workshops and ‘out and about with kids’ activities and community events.

“Healthbox CIC delivers a popular babies and toddlers nutrition package for Ellesmere Port families through the Portside and Parklands children’s centres and we are keen to offer Neston families similar activities to encourage a love of healthy eating from an early age.”

She concluded: “Working with the children’s centre is a great way to reach families and the support of the children’s centre staff is invaluable.”