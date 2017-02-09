Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters’ experiences will be given a boost thanks to a grant from Neston Town Council.

Neston’s award-winning Little Actors Theatre Company is assured of a varied repertoire this year thanks to the £2,000 from the council.

Town Mayor Mike Shipman popped into a session to present them with their certificate.

Leaders Natasha Symms and Mike Lockley were about to begin a workshop with the junior and senior members after having already been working for an hour with the younger drama tots.

Artistic director Samantha Giblin said: “Grants made to Little Actors Theatre are vital to ensure children from all backgrounds can access the professionally led performing arts.

“They allow us to offer 50% discounts and free places as well as offering adventurous challenges such as entering drama festivals, preparing for LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) exams and working with organisations such as the National Theatre.

“This really enhances the experiences for the children.”

The various groups within Little Actors perform at most local events.