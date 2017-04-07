Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Natural England hopes to improve Chester and Ellesmere Port’s access to the Wirral’s beautiful beaches.

But while summer is just around the corner, we might have to wait until 2020 to feel the benefits.

It is all part of a plan to develop an England Coast Path.

Natural England aims to make it easier to get to the sands right round the Wirral from New Brighton to West Kirby to Parkgate.

Documents show the path could stretch past Neston through to Deeside.

A statement said: “We have begun to investigate how to improve coastal access along a 41km stretch of the Wirral and Cheshire West and Chester coast between Birkenhead and the Welsh border.

“This new access is expected to be ready in 2020.

“Officers from Wirral and Cheshire West and Chester are providing Natural England with expert local advice and helping to make sure there is full consultation with local interests during the development of the route.”

Currently in its early stages, Natural England is hosting discussions with national and local organisations to generate ideas as well as find any stumbling blocks.

Affected landowners will then be asked about their views in order to find the best approach.

Once the plan is published, it will be opened up to the public for their comments.

