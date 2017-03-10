Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A proud mother organised four fundraising events as a big thank you to her daughter’s specialist primary school in Ellesmere Port.

Emma McCabe has already raised nearly £500 for Hinderton School which will go to support children with autism and social communication difficulties.

Earlier this week she hosted a successful coffee morning and raffle. A quiz night and a family fun day are planned for later in the month.

Emma’s fundraising drive coincides with the Autism Society’s National Autism Awareness Month which is held every April.

She told the Chronicle: “My daughter goes to Hinderton School which is a local autistic school. I am absolutely devastated that this is her final year there.

“Olivia went to Hinderton with hardly any verbal words as we used makaton, a form of sign language. She very rarely signs now unless she’s struggling.

“She has progressed so much in the last four years of her being there I want to give something back to the school as a big thank you.”

Emma from Eastham, Wirral, held a coffee and cake morning at her local chapel on March 4 which raised £301.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Tesco’s Eastham, and Ellesmere Port for the teas, coffees and cake kindly donated.

“Also a big thank you to all our family friends and neighbours for their generosity and efforts.

“A big thank you to my lovely neighbour Lisa for making so many tasty cakes and putting so much time and effort into the day.”

On March 6 a raffle was held at Debenhams in Cheshire Oaks during which organisers raised £176 for the school.

The next event is a quiz night on March 24 for teams of five to eight people. There will also be a raffle, music, rock and roll bingo and an auction.

Doors open at 7pm and the quiz starts at 7.30pm at the ballroom in Whitby Sports and Social Club, Dunkirk Lane, Chester Road, Ellesmere Port.

Tickets are £5 per person.

A family fun day will then be held at Hinderton School on Capenhurst Lane on Saturday, April 1.

There will be face painting, tombola, a mascot appearance, hair braiding, fake tattoos, a coconut shy, candy floss and a hook-a-duck.

Emma said: “Please come along to support. Anybody wishing to make a donation or donate prizes for the raffle please contact me at emmamccabe1982@gmail.com or you can make a donation with this link with reference Olivia’s fundraiser.”

Hinderton School is a 42 place community primary special school based in Ellesmere Port which is accredited by the National Autistic Society.

The school’s last three Ofsted inspections have all rated the school as outstanding.