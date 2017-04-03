Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorbike rider has died after a crash on the A550 Welsh Road.

The 30-year-old suffered serious injuries when his blue Suzuki collided with a white Volkswagen Golf near Ellesmere Port on Sunday (April 2).

Despite the efforts of emergency services to save the Birkenhead man, he was pronounced dead on arrival at Arrowe Park Hospital.

His family have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

Cheshire Constabulary are appealing for any witnesses to the crash at Childer Thornton, which happened at about 1pm.

The A550 was closed for about five hours while officers conducted their investigation.

Investigation Officer Sergeant Paul Marsh said: “The A550 is a busy road and as part of this investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who believes that they may have witnessed the collision.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 444 of April 2.