A motorcyclist was involved in a collision outside a Chester primary school this morning (Monday, September 11).

Police were called to Common Lane in Waverton at 8.45am near Waverton Primary School, after receiving reports of a single vehicle collision.

The male motorcyclist did not suffer any serous injuries but paramedics checked him out at the scene.

The road was temporarily blocked as emergency services dealt with the incident.