Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist is still in a ‘critical’ condition in hospital after a crash in Chester .

The 31-year-old man, from Frodsham , was seriously injured on Saturday (April 22).

His white Suzuki bike was involved in a collision with a red Vauxhall Mokka on Long Lane in Upton at about 5.50pm.

The rider was flown to the Countess of Chester Hospital by air ambulance, but has now been moved to the Royal Liverpool Hospital.

Long Lane had to be closed because of the crash and officers said their investigation is ongoing.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “The rider of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Countess.

“He has since been transferred to the Royal Liverpool Hospital where his condition is described as critical.”

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 58-year-old woman from Barnsley, was uninjured.

Enquiries into the cause of the collision are currently ongoing and anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 720 of April 22.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.