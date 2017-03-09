A crash has caused congestion to build up near the A55 Posthouse Roundabout junction.
Two vehicles were reported to be involved in the accident at about 8am on Thursday (March 9).
There were delays for drivers heading to Chester on the A483 and either side of the A55 J38, but the traffic trouble had eased by 9.30am.
Recap our updates below.
Key Events
Signing off
With the worst of the traffic over this morning it is time to sign off.
Thank you for following our live updates, hopefully you found it helpful on your commute.
Have a nice day.
Good news
This is the latest from Google Maps and it looks like the traffic is clearing now.
It might take a bit longer for the congestion to ease on the A483 so stick with it if you are out on the roads.
No injuries
North West Ambulance Service confirmed they sent an ambulance to the crash, but it was not needed.
Paramedics have now left the scene.
Queues getting longer
According to Google Maps, the queues heading west on the A55 reach as far back as junction 40 at Vicars Cross.
It looks like they are easing eastbound at least though.
On the A483 the tailback stretches back to Rossett.
Gridlock
Grr traffic #traffic #A483 pic.twitter.com/Y37uxY4SeL— Wendy Holgate (@wendyholgate08) March 9, 2017
Lanes blocked
Travel site Inrix is reporting the crash is blocking two lanes as you come up to the roundabout.
Highways England have updated they now expect the congestion to clear by 10am.
There are now delays of up to 40 minutes on the A55.
'Chaos'
a crash just after the posthouse roundabout causing absolute chaos— Bethan Rogers (@bethan_rogers) March 9, 2017
#Posthouse roundabout chaos! Millions spent to improve traffic flow. Made matters even worse. A fly over would keep traffic moving #chester— Sarah Fleetwood (@MrsFleets007) March 9, 2017
Police report
Cheshire Police said they did not have too many details at this early stage.
They were called out to the scene at 8.15am.
A spokesman confirmed the crash is just off the Posthouse Roundabout outside the Holiday Inn on the A483.
A white Fiat 500 and a silver BMW X5 were involved.
30 minute delays
Highways England say there are delays of up to 30 minutes for those on the A55.
They expect the traffic to have cleared by 9.30am.
Maps
This is the state of the traffic as per Google Maps.
There are long tailbacks heading for Chester on the A483 and heading west to North Wales on the A55.
Queuing through Rossett
Loads of traffic through Rossett towards Chester because stupid traffic lights!!! @wrexham @ChesterChron— Hannah Mcdonald (@Hanhan2822) March 9, 2017
Police on route
Cheshire Police’s task force have been sent out to the scene.
North West Motorway Police said the crash was near to the Holiday Inn just north of the roundabout.
#HT31 making to A55, Post house roundabout Junction A483 by the Holiday Inn to a report of a 2 vehicle RTC. @CPTaskforce— NW Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) March 9, 2017