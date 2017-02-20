Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Victims of domestic abuse will be given extra support thanks to a regional funding package from the government.

More than £480,000 was awarded to Cheshire West and Chester, Warrington Borough, Halton Borough and Cheshire East councils this week.

The money will allow the local authorities to work together to provide expanded support services for 168 women over the next two years.

Those with disabilities, mental health issues, substance addiction and parents of older children will be the first to receive the extra help.

There will be additional services made available for people from ethnic minority groups.

Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, said: “Domestic abuse is a devastating crime that all too often remains hidden.

“That’s why we’re determined that no victim will be turned away from the help they need, at the time they need it.

“This significant investment shows our clear commitment to supporting and strengthening a resilient network of refuge services across the country, with further specialist support to help victims go on to rebuild their lives.”

(Photo: PA)

This latest funding will support a wide range of services and safe accommodation, including refuges, outreach services, sanctuary schemes and mainstream private and local authority accommodation.

Nick Bourne, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Communities and Local Government, said: “Domestic abuse ruins lives with many victims forced to leave their homes for their own safety and to access the services they urgently need.

“Real change will only happen at the local level and it’s these authorities that are best placed to identify the best solutions.

“We’re clear that the victim must always come first and must always be able to access the specialist accommodation help and support they need.”

Last November the government published ‘Priorities for Domestic Abuse Services’ setting out how local authorities should respond to domestic abuse in a collaborative and effective way.

The latest allocations follow the announcement of a £20 million fund to support victims of domestic abuse in line with the report.