Housebuilder Stewart Milne Homes has enhanced plans at Hill Top Grange, adding larger home designs to make room for growing families looking to buy in the Davenham area.

Hill Top Grange is a collection of 113 new family homes, located just off Chester Road. It comprises a selection of three, four and five-bedroom house designs.

An additional eight five-bedroom homes will now be added to the development plan, after the housebuilder noted an increase in requests for some of its more spacious plots.

The new homes are now available to reserve with a choice of three contemporary designs on offer, including the Malborough, Melton and Sandholme.

Prices for the five-bedroom homes start from £449,950 for the Malborough design to £499,950 for the Sandholme.

Buyers can take advantage of a range of schemes available from Stewart Milne Homes, including the government backed Help to Buy scheme which allows buyers to purchase their dream home with just a five percent deposit.

More than a third of the homes at Hill Top Grange have already been sold.

Sales manager at Stewart Milne Homes North West, Janet Solan, said: “Hill Top Grange has had a fantastic response from buyers so far, proving popular with both local buyers and those from the nearby areas of Northwich and Chester.

“The eight additional five-bedroom homes at Hill Top Grange, reflects the increasing demand for properties of this size in the North West, accommodating the needs of a growing family. It also reflects growing consumer confidence in the housing market, with homebuyers looking to spend more money to secure their dream home.

“One five-bedroom plot has been reserved already and we only expect interest in these new homes to increase, so I’d urge anyone who is interested to get in touch and register their interest as soon as possible.”

To register your interest or for more information about the range of homes available at Hill Top Grange visit www.stewartmilnehomes.com or call 0845 672 9573.