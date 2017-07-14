Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils, parents and staff at St Oswald’s CE Primary School joined in a charity balloon release yesterday (Thursday, July 13) in memory of a special little girl.

The event held at the end of the Mollington school’s sports day was arranged by parents at the school to raise funds for the Emily Ffion Trust.

The trust was set up by parents Sara and John Sowden following the death of their baby daughter Emily Ffion in 2013, aged just 21 months. The charity is very close to the hearts of everyone at St Oswald’s and particularly so at the moment as Emily would have been one of this year’s Reception children and yesterday would have been her first school sports day.

Emily’s family - parents John and Sara, brother Charlie, sister Lucie, aunt and uncle Dave and Nia Brammer and cousins Hallie, Seren and Dylan - all parents and children at St Oswald’s primary school have supported many great causes locally, including purchasing lifesaving equipment for the Countess of Chester and Arrowe Park hospitals, defibrillator equipment for local children’s football clubs, as well as fundraising for Claire House Children’s Hospice where Emily rested in the Butterfly Suite until the day of her funeral.

(Image: Sallie Ehlen)

Reception parents at St Oswald’s wanted to mark the occasion and remember Emily so they decided to hold their own fundraiser, by releasing balloons in Emily’s memory and also for absent friends and family.

Parents and children bought balloons and were given a card to write their own personal message to missed loved ones and the balloons were released into the sky at the end of yesterday’s sports day.

(Image: Emma Brown)

Emily's dad John Sowden later said on Twitter: "Amazing effort. Thanks to everyone who took part. So kind of you @StOswaldsCE to support us once again."