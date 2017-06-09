Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils at St Oswald’s CE Primary School in Mollington have been having an election of their own.

As part of their ‘Who are the Lawmakers’ learning challenge, the Year 5/6 Hummingbirds class decided to hold an election to tie in with the General Election.

The party leaders were 12 members of Year 5, supported by members of Year 6 as their party members and spin doctors.

To celebrate British values, all the party names were traditional British foods – there were: the Cornish Pasty party, the Crumpet party, the Fish & Chips party, the Jam Butty party, the Jam Doughnut party, the Jelly & Ice Cream party, the Raspberry Trifle party, the Sausage Roll party, the Scotch Egg party, the Shepherd’s Pie party, the Sticky Toffee Pudding party and the Strawberries & Cream party.

After many hours of working writing their manifestos, the party leaders spoke eloquently and intelligently to deliver their campaign speeches to the school.

All members of the school community were given voting cards and the polling booths were open from 9.30am-3pm.

Returning officers Georgia Mansfield and Francesca Meischner were ably led by the Speaker of the House Lucy Naylor.

Following an overnight count The Fish and Chips party were declared the winners with a majority of four votes. Pupil Prime Minister, party leader Daniel Wilson has been awarded a year's term of office.

Hummingbirds class teacher Fiona MacSween said: “As a school, we are very interested in current affairs and citizenship and this seemed the perfect opportunity for us to put this into practice. We’ve seen fantastic engagement from all the pupils, the leaders and their teams.

“It’s days like this that make me proud to be part of a democratic nation and excited about the future of the country being in extremely capable hands!”