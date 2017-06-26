The video will start in 8 Cancel

A twin-rotor military helicopter caused a buzz after passing over Chester earlier today.

Andy Scargill from Parkgate Road, Chester, was among those to hear and spot the noisy aircraft as it passed over the city at least twice just before midday.

He tweeted a picture with the caption: “RAF Mark 6 Chinook helicopter in the sky over Chester a short time ago.”

Clawdia Glazzard tweeted: “Huge #Chinook just flew over #Chester.”

There are occasionally unusual sights in the skies above Chester, sometimes connected to Hawarden Airport where Airbus is based.

In the past, an unusual-looking military transport aircraft, the RAF Airbus A400M, has been spotted circling low and slow above Chester and North Wales as part of a training exercise.

Airbus explained that none of the aircraft’s components were made at its Broughton plant although the wings are manufactured at its Bristol factory.