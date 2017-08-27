Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Honoured guests from across Weaver Vale – including the Mayor of Northwich, charity leaders, councillors and the Cheshire police and crime commissioner – attended the official opening of Mike Amesbury MP’s constituency office.

Based at the Halton 5 building next to Runcorn Shopping City, the vast majority of Mike’s staff will be based in the constituency as opposed to Westminster, with a firm focus on standing up for the residents of Weaver Vale.

Mike said: “With a professional team I’ve got in place, that have good strong local connections throughout the local constituency, it’s enabled me to get out and about and hit the ground running and we shall build on this.

“We’ve dealt with hundreds of cases so far from all over the constituency, from Runcorn to Rudheath, Northwich to Frodsham .”

Mayor of Halton Alan Lowe welcomed the opening of the office in Runcorn and said he’d already been impressed by the work of staff, with Mike’s caseworker Neil helping Alan resolve an issue with a vulnerable constituent in his council ward.

(Image: UGC)

He said: “Many people wrongly assume that MPs do all their work in Westminster but this of course is not the case.

“I’m delighted that Mike has seen the need to get in amongst the local people. This will be a superb hub for supporting the constituents and an invaluable aid to the people of Weaver Vale.”

He added: “I’m delighted to see Mike has developed a superb team around him.

“Last week I had a problem with a constituent in Weaver Vale, a man with learning difficulties and very vulnerable.

“I went to see him in person and asked if I could use one of Mike’s staff to accompany me because the man was so vulnerable, he did that and we sorted out his problems.

“He has given me a written a letter of thanks which must have taken him a long time to write.”