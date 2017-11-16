Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An MP's request for Mersey Gateway bridge tolls to be scrapped over the festive period has been turned down.

Labour MP for Weaver Vale Mike Amesbury called on the Mersey Gateway Crossings Board's chief executive David Parr and the tolls system operator Emovis to waive charges from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day to allow staff to spend Christmas at home and to stave off disappointment and Yuletide misery for motorists either having to spend time paying online or on the phone or returning home to fines in the post for not paying.

But the MGCB has rejected his plea, arguing that the bill for the shortfall would land on residents of Halton as the discounts scheme is funded by Halton Borough Council with support from the Government, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Mr Amesbury said drivers using the Dartford Crossings in Essex, whose tolls system is also run by Emovis, are issued with more fines over Christmas.

The bridge board has said other local authorities can fund free crossings discount schemes for Christmas if they wish to do so.

A MGCB spokeswoman said: “All eligible Halton residents who have registered with the local user discount scheme (LUDS) and paid their annual administration fee will benefit from free journeys over Christmas and the New Year, as they do throughout the year.

“The toll for eligible Halton residents who are in the Halton LUDS is paid by Halton Council, with support from Government.

“Whilst we appreciate the spirit of the Christmas Tolls Campaign, it would be inappropriate for Halton Council to use Halton Council monies to pay the toll for journeys undertaken by non-Halton residents, especially given the savage cuts imposed on Halton by Government over recent years.

“However, Government or other local authorities could choose to fund tolls for their residents over the Christmas and New Year period if Government or these authorities wish to do so.

“The decision to do so is a decision for Government or those local authorities not Halton Council or the Mersey Gateway Crossings Board.”