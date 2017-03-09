Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Smokers of menthol cigarettes will no longer to be able to buy them in small packets after May this year.

And by 2020, the flavoured cigarettes will have been banned completely - under new tobacco laws which will prohibit both roll-your-own tobacco and cigarettes.

As of May 21 this year, smokers will no longer be able to buy a packet of 10 menthol cigarettes - a year after cigarette packaging was standardised in a bid to deter younger people from smoking.

Amanda Sandford of ASH told The Chronicle's sister paper the Liverpool Echo: "Cigarettes are already expensive and the price increase of cigarettes is a key factor in making people quit smoking.

"So by removing the packet of ten cigarettes this means people will have to find that extra money for a packet.

"It will hit poorer smokers harder, who are usually younger smokers.

"Paying £3 or £4 for a packet of ten cigarettes at the moment might not seem so much to people and still leave them with change in their pockets.

"But when you have to spend £6/£7 even £9 people may think 'do I really need this packet?'

And another change coming into place in May is that hand-rolled tobacco will only be sold in a minimum of 30 gram packets.

Amanda added: "This is again to deter people as they will have to spend more. At the moment people are able to buy it in packets of 10g, 20g and so on.

At the moment people are able to buy it in packets of 10g, 20g and so on. The minimum from May will be 30g.”

And Amanda said the new law will not affect E-cigarette flavours.

Amanda said: “E-cigarettes are a different product and there is currently no plans in place to stop the different flavours that are available. People that use E-cigarettes are usually already smokers so if they are now using E-cigarettes that is much better for them.

“We know that they are not risk free however and research is still going on into the long term effects of using them.

“Some flavours can be more problematic but it is not possible to say for sure at this time, which.”

