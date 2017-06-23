The video will start in 8 Cancel

The two men who were killed when a crane collapsed have been named.

David Newall, 36, from Bradford, and 18-year-old Rhys Barker, from Castleford, were working at a building site in Dunwoody Way on Wednesday (June 21) when the tragedy occurred, the Crewe Chronicle reports .

Sadly, they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A third man who was also working on the crane was taken to Royal Stoke with serious injuries.

The 45-year-old from Glossop remains in a stable condition.

Cheshire police say both post mortems concluded that the causes of the death were crush injuries and an investigation into the circumstances is being carried out in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive.