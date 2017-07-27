Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A statue of Chester’s most popular cat has been given the finishing touches and will soon be unveiled to the public.

The permanent tribute to the late Brutus the Morrisons Cat, who spent most of his time in the Saltney supermarket before he passed away from kidney disease in January, has been funded entirely by public donations which amounted to almost £5,000.

The tabby's death left his thousands of fans heartbroken but his owners Claire and Adam Owens wanted the store to have a lasting memorial to Brutus, who brought hours of joy to Morrisons customers and staff.

A crowdfunding appeal was set up and managed to raise a staggering £1,000 in less than 24 hours, with the toll continuing to rise in the past few months.

The money raised has paid for a bronze sculpture of Brutus, made by Jane Robbins Sculpture Limited and Castle Fine Arts Foundry Ltd, while the remaining money will be donated to local animal charities Chester Kitty Cat Rescue and Ark Angels.

Claire said: “Brutus is finally finished! This week I went to Liverpool to check out the almost finished masterpiece - all he needed was a bit of buffing in places to make his lighter patches show up and then the final coat of wax applied to make him shine.

“When I saw him just before he was due to have the finishing touches applied, it was as if he was actually sitting there and it made me feel quite emotional. I miss him so much, we all do, and still can’t believe he’s not here anymore.

“Each time I go to Morrisons, my heart sinks when I think that I’ll never see him laid on the bench, sleeping on the flower pots or curled up camouflaged in the bark outside again. Now his bronze is finished, we can all look forward to seeing him again every time we do our shopping.

Claire added: “He’ll get a shiny head in no time after all the strokes he’s going to get! If it wasn’t for all the kind donations from not just his local fans, but fans from around the country and even some from around the world who I received money from toward his statue, this wouldn’t have been possible. So thank you all.

"I’ll update as soon as I have a date when he’ll be in Morrisons Saltney. Jane Robbins Sculpture Limited and Castle Fine Arts Foundry Ltd have done such an amazing job to give us our Brutus back.

“Morrisons also contributed over £1,000 toward the cost which is extremely kind of them. They have been so supportive of this project and I’m very grateful for this.”

Claire revealed she is hoping to secure a celebrity to officially unveil Brutus’ statue in Morrisons.