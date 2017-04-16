Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace admitted he and fellow judge John Torode occasionally fall out as he answered questions at Chester Food and Drink Lifestyle Festival being hosted at the racecourse .

Wallace is among celebrities taking part in the festival which runs over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend (April 15-17), with the final day on Easter Monday.

The co-star of MasterChef was being interviewed in front of the public by festival organiser Stephen Wundke when he acknowledged he and fellow judge Torode do sometimes argue but always make up down the pub.

However, explaining how the issue was distorted by the press, he said: “I don’t mind certain newspapers – some I do, some I don’t. But one of the newspapers said to me ‘Do you and John Torode ever fall out over the judging?’.

“And I take my time to answer now because I know they’re always searching for a headline. I thought no, this is OK, I can tell them the truth. I said ‘Yes, we do sometimes fall out because we’re both passionate about what we do’.

"And I told the truth. I said we do occasionally fall out, but if we do fall out, what we like to do is go to the pub, have a pint of beer afterwards or open a bottle of wine and we chat together and make sure we’re OK for the next day.

He drew laughter from the crowd when he concluded the story: “The next day I come into the MasterChef studio and two of the producers said ‘Gregg, can you come in for a moment please?’. And there was half a page in the newspaper and it said ‘MasterChef rows drove me to drink!’”

Festival organisers say there were record numbers in attendance on the first day and the fun isn't over yet.

A spokesperson said: “Your parking is free and there are so many things to see and do. BBQ classes, where you cook the food and then get to eat it, Cheshire Cookery School classes, where you get to cook the food and eat it!

“Kids cooking classes and they are all free. As are the chef demonstrations, the tasters from over 155 exhibitors and a simply amazing atmosphere.”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit: www.chesterfoodanddrink.co.uk