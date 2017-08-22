Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting two men who robbed an innocent motorcyclist at knifepoint.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm on Thursday, August 17, when the 24-year-old male victim was riding his motorbike along Hawthorne Road in Little Sutton and two men crossed his path and stopped in front of him.

One of the men pushed the victim on his shoulder causing him to fall off his bike and the other man held a bladed article and demanded he hand over his belongings. The victim gave them to the men and they ran off.



The first offender is described as being around 5” 11 to 6ft in height with bushy eyebrows and of a skinny build. He was in all plain black clothing and had a ski mask covering his face.



The second man is described as around 6ft tall and of a skinny build. He was wearing a black hooded coat, black trousers and shoes as well as a ski mask that was brown and green.



Anyone who recognises the description of the men or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident 1042 of 17 August. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.