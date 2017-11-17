Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 'explosion' involving a manhole has closed Liverpool Road in Chester this morning (November 17).

The busy route into the city centre is shut between the Morrisons roundabout and the junction with Brook Lane following the unusual incident, which happened shortly before 10am near Eversley Park.

An eye-witness who lives nearby told The Chronicle his home has lost power.

A spokesman for Cheshire police confirmed that officers are in attendance at the scene following reports of an 'explosion' and that there is a power outage.

He said there are no reports of any injuries, and an engineer has been called.

A diversion is in force but motorists are advised to avoid the area.