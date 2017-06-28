Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man whose anti-social behaviour was having a ‘significant impact’ on his community has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order.

The order forbids Calvin Lewis, formerly of Bridge Court, Neston , from entering a large area of the town for three and a half years, following his conviction for ABH and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The 20-year-old was initially sentenced to 36 weeks in prison in March but has now been released, under stipulation that he sticks to the terms of his CBO, which also bans him from behaving in an anti-social manner or using foul, abusive, offensive or threatening behaviour towards any person in England and Wales.

Lewis must also not associate with a number of named people in any public place.

PC Graeme Morrison said: “Lewis has been causing issues in Neston for more than three years and this was having a significant impact on the local community.

“This CBO aims to prevent further issues - making Neston a better place to live, work and visit. I hope that it reassures local people that we take issues such as this very seriously and will do everything we can to put a stop to this sort of behaviour.

“If Lewis breaches his Criminal Behaviour Order he will face going back to prison,” he added.

If anyone sees Lewis breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order, contact Cheshire police on 101 or alternatively, information can be left anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.