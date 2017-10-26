Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was hit by a train in Chester last night (Wednesday, October 25).

The incident happened near Walls Avenue on the line which runs between the main Shotton to Chester line, close to Sealand Road.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers confirmed they were called to the scene at around 9.55pm following reports that a person had been struck by a train.

All lines were closed as the man was treated at the scene by North West Ambulance Service personnel, and he was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Cheshire police tweeted about the incident at around 11.30pm last night and said full circumstances were unclear at the time.

However, the tweet went on to say: "This is a reminder that railway tracks are dangerous places."

A statement from BTP said enquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

A North West Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called to Walls Avenue at 9.52pm on October 25 and a patient was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital. The incident is now in the hands of the police."

National Rail said trains were back up and running normally by around 1.15am.