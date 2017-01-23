Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 69-year-old man from Chester has been charged by officers investigating an allegation of online grooming.

Douglas Roscoe, of Leyfield Court, has been charged with one count of grooming and two counts of engaging a child in sexual activity.

Roscoe appeared at West Cheshire Magistrates Court today (January 23) and was remanded to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday, February 20.

A police spokesperson said: “Cheshire Police take all allegations of sexual abuse seriously with specialist trained officers available to provide support.”

Anyone who has been a victim of this type of crime is urged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.