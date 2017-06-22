Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for wasting police time following an incident which caused huge traffic delays in Chester city centre.

Cheshire Constabulary said there were concerns for his safety on the bridge among St Martin's Way on Thursday (June 22).

The Chester inner ring road had to be shut in both directions, causing gridlock for commuters trying to get across the city ahead of rush hour.

The man was safely brought down from the bridge before 5pm.

He was then arrested on suspicion of public order, breaching a dispersal order and wasting police time.

Road closures were lifted soon after, but there were major knock-on effects in terms of congestion.

Drivers were warned to avoid the city centre which clogged up alternate routes for those trying to get home.

Bus services in and out of Chester were heavily affected.

Both North West Ambulance Service and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service also had to be called out.