Police have charged a 30-year-old man in connection with a series of burglaries committed in Boughton and Hoole earlier this week.

Benjamin Nicholson, of Brook Street, appeared at Chester Magistrates Court this morning (Friday, September 29) and has been remanded into custody.





The charges relate to two burglaries in Hoole Lane, one on Beaconfield Street and one on Richmond Street on the evening of Tuesday, (September 26) into the early hours of Wednesday (September 27).



Nicholson will appear at Chester Crown Court on October 27.