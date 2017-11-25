Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students from Bishop Heber High School in Malpas presented Cheshire Crimebeat with a cheque for £570 following a successful charity walk which they organised at Combermere Abbey in October.

The students - known as the Combermere Team - organised the event with the support of Sarah Callander Beckett, High Sheriff of Cheshire, as part of one of her charity projects.

The project was devised to develop the students’ event management skills, to support Cheshire Crimebeat in helping young people in need and encouraging positive citizenship in their communities.

The charity also works alongside the Safer Schools and Young People Partnership (SSYP), whose work with schools and colleges aims to reduce anti-social behaviour by early intervention and prevention.

In the short period of time from the start of the autumn term, until the date of the walk on October 21, the team of students were responsible for the organisation of the whole event, which was well attended and enjoyed by all who participated.

Among those organising and taking part in the walk were sixth form students Victoria Black, George Cadman, Lizzie Edwards and Philippa Lane, who were responsible for marketing.

Isabella Gregory was responsible for finance and Izzie Lamb and Beth Wright worked on operations.

Sarah Callander Beckett said: “The Bishop Heber students responsible for this exciting project were a delight to work with.

“They displayed exceptional teamwork, initiative and commitment to making it the success it was and have contributed a substantial sum for an important Cheshire Crimebeat initiative.”

Cheshire Crimebeat will allocate the funds raised to an upcoming project called Life Without Limits.

This is a project to educate all 13-16-year-olds across Cheshire about the dangers of using drugs and new psychoactive substances, with the aim of preventing young people experimenting with substance abuse.

Cheshire Crimebeat coordinator, Mark Watson, who collected the cheque, said: “On behalf of Cheshire Crimebeat, I would like to offer profound thanks to all the students in the Combermere Team.

“They worked so hard to organise this event in a very short space of time and did a fantastic job.

“The money raised, which has so kindly been donated to Crimebeat, will go to Life Without Limits which every secondary school in the county will have access to in due course.

“The students can be very proud that the results of their efforts will benefit young people across the whole county.”

For more information on Cheshire Crimebeat, visit http://www.cheshirecrimebeat.org.uk .