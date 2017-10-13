Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sixth form students at Bishop Heber High School in Malpas are organising an autumn walk around the lake at Combermere Abbey to raise funds for Cheshire Crimebeat on Saturday, October 21.

The event has been organised in conjunction with the High Sheriff of Cheshire, Sarah Callander Beckett.

Visitors will have a choice of a two or four mile walk through the ancient woods and parkland of the Combermere Abbey estate.

Rarely open to the general public, it will be a great opportunity for keen walkers and families to enjoy views of the mere, ancient trees and restored Combermere Abbey, home to Sarah Callander Beckett.

Perfect for a half-term family outing, the walk will be followed by refreshments in the pavilion.

The event has been masterminded by a group of students from Bishop Heber High School to develop their event management skills and support and raise funds for Cheshire Crimebeat, a charity which supports young people in need and encourages positive citizenship in their communities.

In addition, they work alongside the Safer Schools and Young People Partnership (SSYP), whose work with schools and colleges aims to reduce anti-social behaviour by early intervention and prevention.

Among those organising and taking part in the walk are sixth form students Victoria Black, George Cadman, Lizzie Edwards and Philippa Lane, who are responsible for marketing, Isabella Gregory who is responsible for finance and Izzie Lamb and Beth Wright who are working on operations.

The students have organised meetings in school with Sarah Callander Beckett, Cheshire Constabulary and Cheshire Crimebeat alongside studying for their A level qualifications.

The team are currently marketing the event to everyone in the community, including primary and secondary schools, and hope to have a great turn-out on the day.

Sarah Callander Beckett said: “Crimebeat is integral to the social well-being of every person living in Cheshire.

“Their work promotes positive change and encourages young people to look forward to a promising future with an attitude and mind-set that they will carry throughout their lives.

“I am delighted that Bishop Heber students will be supporting such a worthwhile cause that benefits young people in the local community.”

The walk begins at 9.30am and finishes at 1.30pm. Latest start time is noon. Tickets cost £5 for adults, £2 for under 16s and are free for children aged three and under. A family ticket costs £12.

Dogs welcome, refreshments and car parking available on site. For more information, call 01948 662 880.