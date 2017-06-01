Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Showjumper Emily Gilruth has started a rehabilitation programme after she was seriously injured in fall at the Badminton Horse Trials.

The 40-year-old, from Threapwood in Malpas, is back at home after almost three weeks in hospital.

Mrs Gilruth suffered a ‘traumatic brain injury’ when she came off her horse Topwood Beau at the eventing competition on May 6.

British Eventing said she would start the rehab work, which has been organised by the Injured Jockeys Fund, after the Bank Holiday.

They added her progress had been ‘really good’.

The married mum-of-two had been spending time with her family after she was discharged from the Royal Stoke Hospital on May 26.

A British Eventing statement said: “Emily’s overall progress has been really good and she has been discharged from the Royal Stoke Hospital.

“Emily’s horse Topwood Beau or ‘Posh’ received only minor scrapes during the fall and is happily out hacking at home.

“Once again the family would like to thank everyone for their continued messages of support.”

Mrs Gilruth had initially been cared for at Southmead Hospital in Bristol before being moved to Stoke.

The 40-year-old runs her own successful yard from her Threapwood base. Her rehab will be done at Oaksey House in Lambourn in Berkshire.

She has been eventing for 18 years and was in the running to join the British equestrian team ahead at the London 2012 Olympics.