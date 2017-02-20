Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 17-year-old horse groomer has reached the finals in a competition to find Britain’s most exceptional racehorse carers.

Elisha Whittington who works at Manor House Stables in Malpas was selected for the 13th annual Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards.

The awards recognise the dedication and skill of stable staff nationwide who provide first class care for the 14,000 racehorses in training.

Elisha is down to the final three in her category – the David Nicholson Newcomer Award – and is guaranteed a share of the £120,000 prize money.

Robin Mounsey, spokesperson for event organisers British Horseracing Authority, said: “The Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards are a highlight of the racing calendar.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate some of the heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes of British racing.

“The staff being honoured by these awards are a small selection of the individuals who make up the workforce within the racing industry.

(Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

“It’s thanks to all 6,000 plus of them that racehorses in Britain are among the healthiest and best looked after two per cent of horses in the country.”

Elisha is a British Racing School graduate who has been working for Manor House Stables for just over a year and plans to ride as an apprentice jockey.

Tom Dascombe of Manor House Stables said: “Elisha is self-motivated, enthusiastic, hard-working and a joy to have as part of the team.”

She has taken on roles above and beyond her job description including heading a talk on the horse racing industry which received a standing ovation.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a ceremony hosted by ITV Racing’s Ed Chamberlin on February 20 at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower Hotel in London

For more information on the awards click here.