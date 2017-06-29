A serious collision involving a pedestrian and an HGV on the M6 southbound has closed the motorway between junction 16 at Crewe and junction 15 at Stoke.

Staffordshire Police say the man is in a critical condition following the incident in the early hours of this morning (June 29), our sister paper the Crewe Chronicle reports.

A police spokesman said: "We received a call at 3.55am to report a pedestrian being involved in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle on the M6 southbound between junctions 16 and 15.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital and his condition is described as critical.

"As a result the M6 southbound remains completely closed to allow investigations to continue. The road is expected to re-open around mid-morning.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the southbound M6 for at least the next few hours and to please bear in mind that alternative routes will be very busy."

