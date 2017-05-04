Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are severe delays on the M6 following a crash near Sandbach services this morning (May 4).

The collision involving two HGVs has resulted in a large diesel spill.

Two lanes have been closed northbound between junctions 18 and 19, causing significant disruption to rush hour traffic.

Engineers are at the scene doing emergency repairs on a barrier and to treat the road surface following the fuel spill.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and may wish to consider alternative routes where possible."