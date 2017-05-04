There are severe delays on the M6 following a crash near Sandbach services this morning (May 4).
The collision involving two HGVs has resulted in a large diesel spill.
Two lanes have been closed northbound between junctions 18 and 19, causing significant disruption to rush hour traffic.
Engineers are at the scene doing emergency repairs on a barrier and to treat the road surface following the fuel spill.
A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and may wish to consider alternative routes where possible."