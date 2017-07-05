A van has caught fire on the slip road between the M56 and M53.
Emergency services have closed the link to join the M53 northbound on Wednesday (July 5).
Drivers are warned to expect heavy traffic in the area.
Latest updates below:
Images
Oliver Clay, a reporter at our sister paper the Runcorn and Widnes Weekly News, managed to take these photos of the fire.
They show dark smoke billowing out above the motorway.
Recovery team at the scene
Again the traffic camera has updated.
A recovery team is now on the scene to take the van off the slip road.
Stick with it if you are experiencing delays.
Traffic latest
This is the latest picture from Google Maps as of 4.30pm.
The congestion at the end of M56 is now stretching back to J15, where the fire happened.
The van is yet to be recovered so the slip road onto the northbound M53 remains closed for now.
This has the potential to cause further delays with rush hour approaching. Avoid the area if you can.
Cheshire Fire statement
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service say they sent out three fire engines to the scene.
A statement said: “Crews, one wearing a breathing apparatus, have extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets.
“Crews are still at the scene emptying the contents of the van.”
Fire 'under control'
@CheshireFire have fire under control + link road #M56 W/B to #M53 N/B remains clsd whilst they continue to douse vehicle. Recovery towards. pic.twitter.com/Mth2fLQG4z— Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) July 5, 2017
Police
A Cheshire Constabulary spokeswoman said no injuries had been reported to them at this early stage.
They confirmed no other vehicles were involved.
The slip road remains shut as the van will need to be recovered.
Highways have revised their estimate to say the road may be open again by 4.30pm.
Updated photo
Here is the latest traffic camera image from the scene.
Emergency services
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service have been called out to assist Highways England at the scene.
Traffic camera images show firefighters putting out the blaze.
Google Maps
This is the traffic situation according to Google Maps.
The extra traffic which has been unable to come off the M56 at J15 has created congestion where the motorway slims down to two lanes.
Alternative routes
Not sure where to head to avoid the closure?
To get to Ellesmere Port you will need to continue on the M56 to where it becomes the A494 and come off at the junction with Parkgate Road.
However this is already getting congested with the extra traffic so expect delays.
If you are on the M56 and can plan ahead, come off at J14 at Hapsford. From here you can take the A5117 to meet the M53 at J10.
Van fire
The van fire was first reported just after 3pm today (Wednesday, July 5).
Both lanes of the slip road off the M56 to join the northbound M53 are closed.
This affects drivers heading for Ellesmere Port and the Wirral.
An early Highways England suggests it could be open again by 4.15pm.