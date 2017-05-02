Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Improvements costing £450,000 are being carried out on the M56 between the M53 and the end of the motorway towards Wales.

Highways England says the work involves the route between junction 15 and junction 16.

It includes some deeper structural repairs which require weekend daytime lane closures for concrete to set.

Road markings are also being renewed with resurfacing being carried out to both carriageways providing better grip for vehicles and improving safety.

The project will continue until late June with either westbound or eastbound carriageway closures overnight on Friday and Saturday nights from 8pm to 7am each night and Sunday nights between 8pm and 5am.

Clearly-signed diversions will be in place and at all other times, including during the day on Saturdays and Sundays, Highways England says a single lane will be open to drivers, sometimes using the hard shoulder.