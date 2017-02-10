The video will start in 8 Cancel

The M53 has reopened after being shut for almost 24 hours.

Police had closed the motorway between junctions 2 and 3 after a man's body was discovered at about 7.15pm on Thursday (February 9).

All lanes were open to traffic at about 5.30pm on Friday.

Merseyside Police thanked drivers for their patience in allowing them to conduct their investigation.

They believe the man may have been involved in a crash and are asking witnesses to come forward.

There had been heavy congestion on the diversion routes between the Birkenhead and Moreton Spur junctions.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “Officers would like the thank motorists for their patience, while the investigation continues.”

Anyone who was in the area who have may seen anything which could assist with the investigation can contact the investigation unit.

The contact number is 0151 777 5747 or email commcen@merseyside.pnn.police.uk.