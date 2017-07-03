Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 'wonderful' dad was killed in a hit and run on the rural Cheshire roads.

Neil Shoane, 44, passed away after being knocked down on the A530 in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 2).

Cheshire Constabulary has launched an urgent appeal to help track down the driver who did not stop to help him.

It is believed Mr Shoane was clipped as he walked along road near his home in Aston.

His family paid tribute to a 'wonderful loving dad, husband and friend'.

In a statement, they said: "Neil thought the world of his young children and family meant everything to him.

"He was a sports lover and a hard worker, committed to his career and customers.

“We are devastated to be told he's gone and we need to know why. Someone may know something and we urge them to do the right thing."

Mr Shoane was walking on the A530 from Nantwich towards Aston near the junction for Wrenbury Heath Road.

Police believe he was hit by the vehicle between 1am and 3.15am.

The 44-year-old was taken to Leighton Hospital where he sadly passed away.

Detective Chief Inspector Helena Banusic said: "This was an extremely serious incident and we want to trace the person responsible as well as urge witnesses to come forward and speak to officers.



“The investigation is currently in its early stages where we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

"I believe as a result of the collision the vehicle would have had damage caused to the front passenger wing mirror."

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident should contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 180 of July 2.