Chester-based TV journalist and news presenter Louise Minchin is hosting a free public lecture at the University of Chester this evening (January 24).

Louise will be sharing her experience in television and the challenges of taking part in triathlons, at the university's Warrington campus at 6.30pm.

Places for the lecture ‘Dare to Tri’ at Lance Dobson Hall must be booked in advance HERE.

Campus head Professor Annette McIntosh-Scott said she is delighted to welcome the TV star to the university.

“It is especially fitting that the Warrington campus is home to our programmes in TV production and her words will inspire the television makers of the future,” she said.

“We hope as many members of the public, staff and students will join us for this unique insight into the career of one of television’s most famous faces.”

Louise, who received an honorary Doctor of Letters from the university in 2014, has worked in the media for more than 20 years.

She presents Breakfast on BBC One, the UK’s most watched morning television programme, and is also a guest presenter on You and Yours on BBC Radio 4.

Before joining Breakfast full time in April 2012, Louise was one of the BBC News channel’s main presenters and also regularly presented the BBC One O’clock News.

Away from news, Louise has presented five series of Missing Live, her own daytime series commended in Parliament for its work reuniting families.

She has also presented five series of Real Rescues on BBC One and in 2016 she was runner-up in Celebrity Masterchef.

Louise’s interest in triathlons began when she took part in an Olympic-inspired contest organised by the BBC in 2012.

Breakfast presenters were challenged to a cycling competition around the velodrome at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester.

The TV personality began taking part in triathlons and in 2015 competed for Britain in her age group at the ITU World Championships in Chicago.

Louise is also patron of the Countess of Chester Hospital Babygrow Appeal and a long-term supporter of BBC's Children in Need.