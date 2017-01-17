Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you use dodgy websites to watch TV shows and films online? If so, you could be about to get a scary letter through the post.

That's because the UK’s main internet service providers are to start sending out letters when they detect a broadband connection has been used to 'pirate' TV channels, movies and music.

Virgin Media, TalkTalk, Sky and BT, among others, are to start sending out the first batch of letters today (January 17).

Users who use so-called Torrent websites and software to download shows are said to be the first targeted, rather than anyone simply streaming videos.

At first sight, you might find the letter a little scary but you shouldn't panic too much at this stage.

The letter simply explains where you can download content legally and it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to get in trouble.

The letter reads: “Get it Right is a government-backed campaign acting for copyright owners who think their content’s been shared without their permission.

“It looks like someone has been using your broadband to share copyrighted material (that means things like music, films, sport or books).

“And as your broadband provider, we have to let you know when this happens”

However, it is not yet clear what happens if users repeatedly ignore the letters.

A potentially landmark case to keep an eye on is that of Teesside trader Brian Thompson, one of the first ever prosecutions relating to the sale of Android or Kodi boxes, commonly used for streaming TV and films.

He has vowed to fight the case, with a pre-hearing earmarked for January and a two to three-day trial pencilled in for May. But if found guilty it could spark a wave of prosecutions and effectively outlaw the kit.

If not, it could mean the powers-that-be decide against any further court cases, meaning the boxes are effectively legal.