The M56 has been hit by severe delays following a two-vehicle crash near Hapsford this morning (April 28).

One lane has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident between junctions 12 and 14 westbound heading towards Chester.

Cheshire police say paramedics have been dispatched to attend to a female casualty.

There is heavy traffic and long tailbacks in the area, so motorists are advised to consider alternative routes.

The collision is understood to involve a Mini Cooper and a Ford Kuga.