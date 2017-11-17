Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major Chester route closed following a manhole explosion is to reopen at 3pm today (Friday, November 17) once temporary traffic lights are in place.

An electrical fault sparked the minor explosion, near the Abbots Park turn-off, shortly before 10am leading to a power cut but no injuries.

The road was shut in both directions between Morrisons roundabout and Brook Lane, causing major traffic disruption in the area including delays to bus services.

Engineers from ScottishPower have been on site to resolve the problem and restore power.

Emergency services personnel visited neighbouring properties to advise people to stay indoors.

But fire crews have now left the scene.

And Cheshire Police ‏ have just tweeted: “Liverpool Road Chester is due to reopen at 15.00 hrs. We are awaiting arrival of temporary lights.”