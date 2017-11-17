Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the main routes into Chester city centre is likely to remain closed 'for some time' after a manhole exploded.

An 'electrical fault' is being cited as the cause of the explosion and subsequent power cut, which happened on Liverpool Road near Eversley Park shortly before 10am today (Friday, November 17).

Liverpool Road is shut in both directions between Morrisons roundabout and Brook Lane, causing major traffic disruption in the area.

Cheshire police say they are unable to give an indication as to how long it will remain closed, but say it will be 'for some time' while engineers work to resolve the problem and restore power.

A diversion is in operation but drivers are being urged to find alternative routes.

Emergency service personnel have visited properties in the area to advise people to stay indoors.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Firefighters from Chester are currently in attendance at the scene of an electrical fault which has caused a manhole to explode on Liverpool Road, Chester.

"Liverpool Road is currently closed in both directions, from Morrisons Roundabout to Brook Lane, whilst engineers from Scottish Power deal with the fault.

"Residents in the nearby area are currently being advised to stay indoors at the current time."